DMK alliance calls for protests against Centre's replacement of MGNREGA on Dec 24

Chennai, Dec 19 (PTI) The Secular Progressive Alliance led by the ruling DMK, has announced a state-wide protest on December 24 against the Centre's newly passed legislation to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

Beneficiaries of the existing 100-day rural employment scheme will be mobilised, along with district secretaries, MLAs, local body representatives, and members of the alliance parties.

The alliance demands the withdrawal of the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, which repeals MGNREGA and introduces a new rural employment framework.

"On December 24, the protest would be held at 10 am in the capital city and also in all the party's local levels by mobilising the beneficiaries of the 100-day employment scheme," it said.

"Let us raise our voices against the union BJP government that deceives the people of Tamil Nadu and the AIADMK that supports them," the release said.

On December 18, the Tamil Nadu government expressed its strong objection to the Centre's new rural employment scheme, saying concerns included, removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name from it and the increased financial burden on states.

Chief Minister M K Stalin told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the proposed legislation "will jeopardise the livelihoods of crores of rural poor, particularly in performing states like Tamil Nadu, and strain inter-governmental relations." PTI VIJ VIJ ROH