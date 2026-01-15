DMK alliance hurtling towards collapse, with Cong ''all set to slip away'': Palaniswami

Salem (Tamil Nadu), Jan 15 (PTI) AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said that "DMK-led alliance is heading towards a collapse" with the Congress is "all set to slip away" from the ruling coalition ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Addressing a Thai Pongal outreach event in his home district of Salem, the Leader of the Opposition claimed that there was a growing friction between the two long-term allies over power-sharing and seat-negotiations and he termed this as a sign of the "DMK's weakening hold on the state".

"The Congress is going to slip away from the DMK. Daily reports indicate that the question mark over their future is growing. While Stalin’s alliance is crumbling due to internal contradictions, the AIADMK has formed a robust and winning front that will restore ‘Amma’s rule’ in Tamil Nadu," Palaniswami said.

The former chief minister’s remarks come amid reports of the Congress demanding a share in power which was reportedly rejected by DMK. Palaniswami also said "Congress is looking for an exit as the inefficient DMK government faces mounting public anger".

Lashing out at the Stalin-led administration, the AIADMK leader characterised it as a "puppet government" that has failed to maintain law and order or protect the interests of farmers.

"Today, Tamil Nadu has become a land of protests. From doctors and teachers to farmers and sanitation workers, every section of society is on the streets. This government’s time is up," he asserted.

Palaniswami specifically accused the state government of stalling the '100-lake scheme' in the Salem region -- a lift irrigation project aimed at filling dry water bodies with surplus Mettur water -- due to "political vendetta." He vowed that the project would be the first priority once the AIADMK returns to power.

The AIADMK chief also targeted the state's administrative paralysis, highlighting the absence of a permanent Director General of Police (DGP) for law and order. "A government that cannot even appoint a permanent DGP cannot be expected to protect its citizens from the drug menace that is ravaging our youth from villages to cities," he added.

Earlier in the day, Palaniswami arrived at the venue in a traditional bullock cart and participated in Jallikattu-themed celebrations. He was joined on stage by senior leaders from alliance partners, including the BJP, PMK, and TMC.

Reaffirming his alliance's strength, he stated, "Our victory is certain. No force can stop the AIADMK from winning the majority and forming a government that truly serves the people." PTI JR JR ADB