DMK, allies stage anti-SIR protests across TN, Stalin says preventing it 'huge responsibility'

Chennai, Nov 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance on Tuesday staged protests across the state urging the Election Commission to halt the SIR and Chief Minister MK Stalin said preventing the exercise from getting implemented was a huge responsibility.

Stalin, who is also DMK president, said, on the one hand, a legal battle was on against the SIR that "took away the right to vote," a basic feature of democracy.

Also, on the other hand, the party has taken steps to tackle the exercise, which has commenced, by setting up "war room and helpline" to prevent goof-up during its implementation.

Pointing to the huge turnout in protests, Stalin said, "Let us continue to work and protect our people's right to vote." Senior leaders of the alliance, including T R Baalu (DMK), K Selvaperunthagai (Congress), P Shanmugam (CPI-M) Vaiko (MDMK), and Thol Thirumavalavan (VCK) took part in the demonstrations held at various places.

"Don't steal votes," and "Election Commission, are you a stooge of the BJP? were among the slogans raised.

Also, "Tamil Nadu opposes SIR, My Vote, my right, Stop SIR, Do not take away voting right," were some of the slogans embossed on placards.

The protests were staged across the state and important cities including Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Thanjavur and Tiruchirappalli witnessed huge turnouts.

DMK leader Baalu slammed the Election Commission for being an entity that merely "followed the BJP's fiat" and wondered the necissity to implement SIR in a tearing hurry and that too when the Supreme Court itself has asked several questions over the exercise carried out in Bihar.

On November 10, the DMK petitioned the Chief Election Commissioner to immediately defer the SIR exercise and "conduct it in a more scientific and systematic manner" after the Assembly election in the state in 2026.

Underscoring "practical difficulties and ground realities" as regards the SIR of electoral rolls, the DMK's organisation secretary RS Bharati in a representation addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner said his party has consistently advocated a 100 per cent "purified" voters list.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday sought separate responses from the Election Commission (EC) on pleas filed by the DMK, CPI(M), the West Bengal unit of the Congress and Trinamool Congress leaders, challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal respectively.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi asked the poll panel to respond to the fresh petitions in two weeks. PTI VGN VGN KH