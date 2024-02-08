DMK, allies stage protest against Centre for financial injustice to TN

Chennai/New Delhi: The MPs belonging to the DMK and their allies staged a protest wearing black shirts near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament Complex on Thursday condemning the Centre for its alleged financial injustice to Tamil Nadu.

The parliamentarians, led by DMK senior leader T R Baalu, raised slogans denouncing the union government for not allocating the requisite funds to Tamil Nadu and for ignoring it in the union interim budget.

During the protest in which DMK leader Kanimozhi also participated, the MPs raised slogans demanding the Central government to abolish National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and GST.