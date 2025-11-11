DMK, allies to hold protest against SIR on Tuesday

Chennai, Nov 11 (PTI) The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance will hold protest across Tamil Nadu on Tuesday to condemn the Election Commission of India for carrying out the SIR in a haste.

The month-long exercise to update the electoral rolls will result in the removal of the voters from the minority community, the DMK has said.

DMK organisation secretary R S Bharathi had made a representation to the Election Commission on November 10, on behalf of the party, highlighting the practical difficulties and ground realities in implementing the Special Intensive Revision. PTI JSP JSP ROH