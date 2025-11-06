DMK, allies to stage protest against SIR on Nov 11

Chennai, Nov 6 (PTI) The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance on Thursday said it will stage protests on November 11 to condemn the Election Commission of India for carrying out the SIR in Tamil Nadu.

Expressing apprehension that the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in the state would result in the removal of minority community electors from the voters' list, the SPA said the protests would be held at all district headquarters in the state.

In a joint statement here, the parties claimed that the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have not begun the distribution of enumeration forms in many areas and that the coordination between the BLOs and Booth Level Agents was not effective.

They said the SIR was being carried out inspite of the protest by a majority of political parties. Moreover, the timing of the exercise coincided with the ongoing northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu, making it difficult for the voters to participate. PTI JSP JSP KH