DMK allots one Rajya Sabha seat to ally DMDK

Chennai, Mar 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Tuesday allotted one Rajya Sabha seat to its ally, DMDK, and the Assembly seats to be allotted to it will be made known later following parleys, the parties said.

DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth will announce the candidate for the RS polls, DMDK leader LK Sudhish told reporters here after signing the electoral pact with the DMK.

A party release from the DMK said one RS seat was allotted to DMDK following talks between DMK President MK Stalin and DMDK treasurer LK Sudhish.

It was also decided that the number of Assembly seats to be earmarked for DMDK will be decided following talks between the two parties, it added.

Leaders of both the DMK and DMDK were present when the electoral pact was signed by Stalin and Sudhish.

Of the 6 RS vacancies from Tamil Nadu, DMK could elect 4 and the main opposition AIADMK 2.