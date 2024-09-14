DMK ally Thirumavalavan’s video on demanding share in power deleted

Chennai, Sep 14 (PTI) Ruling DMK’s ally and VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan’s video demanding a share in power was deleted barely hours after it was posted on his social media account and he distanced himself from the controversial video on Saturday.

It was an old video of his and probably the administrator would have posted it and later deleted, he said and claimed he had no idea on the incident.

“I am yet to verify it. Let me see. Probably, the admin would have posted and later deleted it,” the VCK president who is a vociferous critic of the BJP, said when reporters sought his comments.

When pointed out that in the video he could be heard demanding a share in power, Thirumavalavan replied, “we have been saying it for a long time.” On whether he was under pressure to delete it or could the administrator post or delete without his knowledge, the advocate and popular Dalit activist-leader said, “I will be able to say only after verifying it.” The view expressed by Thirumavalavan in the controversial video contradicts the DMK’s policy of autonomy in state and coalition at the Centre.

Addressing a meeting in Madurai in 2016, Thirumavalavan had said coalition government was the only way for marginalised people like the Dalits and minorities to share political power.