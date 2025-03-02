DMK also responsible for 'wrong' of 1974, says Governor Ravi over travails of fishermen

Chennai, Mar 2 (PTI) Rather than politicising the fishermen's issue and faulting the Centre for it, a constructive approach by the state government would go a long way in wiping the tears of fishers, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said on Sunday.

After meeting the protesting fishermen at Rameswaram, who sought quick release of arrested fishermen and their boats from Sri Lanka, Ravi said the fishing community was a victim of an "iniquitous agreement" of 1974 (between India and Sri Lanka), which was extremely insensitive to the livelihood concerns of the state's poor fishermen.

The governor said the ruling DMK was equally responsible for the wrong of 1974 as it held power at that time.

In a post on 'X,' Governor Ravi said: "In my visit to Rameswaram today, I met our distressed brothers and sisters from fishing community. I deeply sympathise with them. They are victims of an iniquitous agreement of 1974 which was extremely insensitive to the livelihood concerns of our poor fishermen.

The then governments in Delhi and Chennai committed a grave sin by depriving our fishermen of their traditional fishing rights in the sea around Katchatheevu island. Since then our fishing community have been suffering enduring hardship. They are arrested and their boats confiscated by Sri Lankan authorities. This enduring problem has to have an enduring solution. The state and central govts together have to work towards it.

Instead of politicising this issue and faulting the Central Government a constructive approach by the State Government will go a long way in wiping the tears of our affected people. After all it is the party ruling the state today as an ally of the then Central Government was equally responsible for the wrong in 1974."