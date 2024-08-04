DMK announces ward councillor 'Kittu' Ramakrishnan as nominee for Tirunelveli mayor's post

Tirunelveli, Aug 4 (PTI) The ruling DMK on Sunday announced Ramakrishnan alias Kittu, its councillor from ward 25, as its mayoral candidate for the city corporation.

Kittu's name was announced following a unanimous decision taken at a meeting of DMK councillors and office-bearers led by Ministers K N Nehru and Thangam Thennarasu.

While the authorities had already announced August 5 as the date of the indirect election for the post of mayor, Kittu is set to be elected as the civic body chief, with a contest unlikely.

Last month, DMK's P M Saravanan, who took over as mayor in 2022, resigned from his post. He was at loggerheads with some councillors and faced opposition from within. PTI CORR VGN ANE