DMK asking cadres in T'gana to work for Cong win shows fears of Congress, says TN BJP prez Annamalai

Hyderabad, Nov 21 (PTI) The DMK asking its cadres in Telangana to work for a Congress win in the Legislative Assembly polls only shows the fear of the grand old party over the "anti-BRS vote going to the BJP," Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said here on Tuesday.

Asked about the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu instructing its cadres to work for Congress' victory, he said DMK does not have any structure in Telangana.

"When was the last time the DMK contested a municipality or a corporation or a sarpanch or MLA election here," he told reporters.

The Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu had some structure in Karnataka in the past, he said.

"It only shows the fear of the Congress. They want to bring a different party in Telangana like DMK to appeal to its cadre. I don't know what cadre the DMK has got in Telangana. It only shows Congress is fearing the vote against BRS is going to BJP which Congress is reading the ground situation well," he said.

Annamalai said he sees it as a desperation of the Congress where it wants to bring in the DMK also in Telangana for campaigning because Congress knows the anti-BRS vote is going the BJP way.

He attacked the ruling BRS in Telangana and the DMK in Tamil Nadu over alleged corruption and "dynastic politics".

"Corruption is a big issue wherever dynastic politics rule the roost and corruption is always a major issue. In Tamil Nadu, it is a major issue," he said, also claiming that some ministers in Tamil Nadu have corruption cases against them.

Telangana also, once the BRS is out and the BJP comes to power with people's blessings, then the "sad state of affairs" would be seen when the files come out and (government) orders get scrutinized, he further claimed.

People would see that only an "illusory growth" is happening in Telangana, corruption is sky-rocketing and that the concept of democracy itself is getting flawed in the state "where two-three people make decisions on how the state should progress," he said.

The BJP is presenting an alternative to people of Telangana with respect to the state's progress for the next five years and he is confident that people would make a wise choice by giving an opportunity to BJP, Annamalai added.

The BJP leader on Tuesday campaigned for his party in Hyderabad.

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu, an ally of the Congress party, on Tuesday instructed various party wings and cadres in Telangana to work for the victory of candidates on behalf of the I.N.D.I.A Bloc in the forthcoming Assembly polls. PTI SJR VVK SJR SS