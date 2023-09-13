DMK attacking Sanatan Dharma with Congress' endorsement to disrupt peace in country: BJP

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) DMK leaders are speaking against Sanatan Dharma with the Congress' "endorsement" to divert attention from the "misdeeds" of the MK Stalin-led government in Tamil Nadu and disrupt peace and harmony in the country, the BJP alleged on Wednesday.

Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, the BJP's co-in-charge for Tamil Nadu, alleged that the DMK and the Congress are trying to build a "narrative" against the BJP in view of the party's "growing popularity" in Tamil Nadu and recognition of the Modi government's work.

Narayana Tirupathi, the vice-president of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit, said, "One of their ministers without portfolio is in jail and this has come as a huge setback to the DMK. The DMK is totally restless. That's why they want to divert public attention in Tamil Nadu from their misdeeds. That's why they are talking about Sanatan Dharma, hoping to get minority votes." "The DMK and the Congress are communal parties that are trying to disrupt peace and (communal) harmony in Tamil Nadu and in the country," he further alleged at a press conference at the party headquarters here, adding, "The BJP is working for all religions. We are not communal." DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin recently caused a storm after he claimed Sanatan Dharma is against social justice and that it should be eradicated.

Likening Sanatan Dharma to coronavirus, malaria and dengue, Udhayanidhi Stalin -- the son of Chief Minister Stalin -- said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

A Raja, another DMK leader, likened Sanatan Dharma to diseases such as leprosy. A former minister during the UPA regime, Raja also said Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark was soft.

The BJP's fresh attack comes on a day when the coordination committee of the opposition INDIA bloc is set to meet here to hold negotiations on the seat-sharing formula and evolve a broad outlay of their campaign strategy ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting of the 14-member panel will take place at the residence of NCP leader Sharad Pawar here.

Tirupathi claimed that the DMK is “restless” as Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai’s ‘padyatra' (foot march) is receiving a “tremendous response” from the people in the state.

The ‘My Land, My People’ yatra led by Annamalai has covered more than 55 assembly constituencies and about 11 parliamentary constituencies till Wednesday, he said.

“People are welcoming him ((Annamalai). He is seen as a hero and a saviour changing the entire politics in the state. There is a rampant corruption in Tamil Nadu under DMK rule and people want a change in the state. People are accepting the BJP in the state,” Tirupathi claimed.

“People say that their life has become easy and they have become richer due to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s schemes... That's the reason why ruling DMK is trying to deviate attention by talking against the interest of Tamil Nadu and the country,” he added BJP leaders said that Annamali’s padyatra will conclude in January.

"We will invite Prime Minister Modi and BJP chief J P Nadda to join the event to be organised on the conclusion of the yatra in January," Reddy said.