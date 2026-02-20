DMK begins distribution of applications for poll aspirants

Chennai, Feb 20 (PTI) The ruling DMK on Friday commenced the sale of applications for party aspirants seeking to contest the forthcoming Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

On Friday, prospective candidates were seen waiting in long queues patiently to collect the application forms at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters.

A party release on February 18 said, a fee of Rs 25,000 will be charged for general category candidates and Rs 15,000 for women and reserved category candidates.

The application fee would be refunded if the constituencies chosen by the applicants are allotted to allies during the seat-sharing discussions, the release said.

The DMK had announced that a committee would be constituted to hold seat-sharing talks with alliance partners from February 22.

The DMK-led alliance comprises the Congress, CPI, CPI (M), VCK, Vaiko-led MDMK, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) and Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH