Venugopal meets CM Stalin as DMK begins seat-sharing talks with allies

Chennai (PTI): The ruling DMK has started seat-sharing negotiations with allies for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election and Congress leader K C Venugopal called on Chief Minister M K Stalin at his Alwarpet residence.

According to TN Congress Committee sources, Venugopal, in the about 45-minute meeting on Sunday, apprised Stalin about his party's expectations and the constituencies it wished to contest.

The talks between Stalin and Venugopal happened against the background of the recent meeting between DMK leader Kanimozhi and Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi over seat sharing.

Also, the meeting follows demands by a section of state Congress leaders seeking a share in power and CM Stalin ruling out scope for it, saying such an arrangement would not suit Tamil Nadu.

Venugopal, before the commencement of talks, answering a question on Congress demands, said, "wait and see." TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai and DMK's Kanimozhi were among the leaders present.

On Sunday, the DMK commenced seat-sharing talks by holding parleys with long time ally the IUML, which sought 5 seats and the former offered 2 seats, citing the need to accommodate more allies.

The DMK leads the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in Tamil Nadu and its constituents include the Congress, DMDK, Left parties and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).