DMK-BJP faceoff: Udhayanidhi Stalin parries questions on K Annamalai

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday avoided questions on BJP state chief K Annamalai, amid an ongoing war of words between the two parties over a number of issues, including the language row.

"I am not interested in talking about him," was Udhayanidhi's curt response when reporters here sought to raise queries about the saffron party leader, who has mounted a stinging attack on the DMK over the past few days.

While he accepted a challenge from Udhayanidhi earlier to come to Anna Salai, apparently over a face-off on the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam which is located there.

Annamalai launched the "GetOutStalin" campaign on social media platform 'X' on Friday against chief minister M K Stalin, slamming him on issues including alleged "lawlessness" and women's safety.

Tamil Nadu and the central government have been at loggerheads over the implementation of NEP in the state, with the DMK government accusing the union education ministry of stopping funds for crucial schemes and also alleging Hindi opposition.