DMK boycotts Puducherry Lt Guv’s Independence Day ‘At Home’ reception

Puducherry, Aug 15 (PTI) The opposition DMK on Friday boycotted the ‘At Home’ reception hosted by Lt Governor K Kailashnathan at Raj Nivas during the 79th Independence Day celebrations here.

The reason for the boycott was not immediately known.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Home Minister A Namassivayam, and Assembly Speaker R Selvam attended the event.

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy, PCC president and Lok Sabha MP V Vaithilingam, Congress legislator M Vaithianathan, BJP state president V P Ramalingam, and Rajya Sabha MP S Selvaganapathy were also present.

Legislators from the AINRC and BJP, senior officials, and freedom fighters took part as well.

Padma Shri awardee and renowned 'thavil' maestro Dakshinamoorthy and his troupe performed, while a student presented a Bharatanatyam recital.

The Lt Governor interacted with guests on the lawns, greeting them and exchanging Independence Day wishes. PTI COR SSK