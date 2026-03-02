DMK can''t win even 25 to 30 seats without Congress: TVK leader

Chennai, Mar 2 (PTI) DMK would struggle to win even 25 to 30 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections if the Congress exits its alliance, TVK leader C T R Nirmal Kumar claimed here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters following a series of state-wide cadre meetings, Kumar asserted that the ruling party's current strength is heavily dependent on its partners.

"If the Congress is not there, DMK cannot cross 25 to 30 seats. This is the ground reality today. Even in 2006, the DMK would not have crossed 30 seats without the Congress. The Chief Minister knows this very well," he said.

The leader of the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), founded by the actor-politician Vijay, described the Congress as a "natural partner" that connects the nation and is respected by the people of Tamil Nadu.

He alleged that the DMK’s leadership and ministers have treated the national party with a lack of "basic respect," leading to the current friction within the ruling coalition.

"The DMK is in a state of deep fear after seeing TVK’s field reports and surveys. This is why they are desperately trying to induct anyone into their alliance, even parties like the DMDK, which no one expected them to touch," Kumar remarked.

Sharpening his attack on the BJP, Kumar condemned the saffron party's "religious-based politics", particularly citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Thiruparankundram. He cautioned against attempts to turn peaceful shrines into "disputed areas like Ayodhya".

He further slammed the DMK government for its "inaction" regarding the visit, suggesting a tacit understanding between the two parties to polarise the electorate.

"Stalin, who holds the law and order portfolio, should have at least issued an advisory to the PM’s office or moved the court to prevent this unnecessary controversy. The DMK is intentionally allowing this to happen to pick up religious politics themselves later," he alleged.

On TVK’s own electoral roadmap, Kumar confirmed that the party has completed preparatory workshops across all 234 Assembly constituencies.

"Our leader is preparing the party so that we can face elections at any moment. While we are ready to contest all seats independently, we will announce a people-friendly alliance at the right time if it benefits the state," he said. PTI JR JR ADB