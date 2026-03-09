Tiruchirappalli (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will launch DMK’s poll campaign at the party’s 12th state conference from Siruganur on the Trichy-Chennai national highway here on Monday.

The conference theme is "Let Stalin continue, let Tamil Nadu win".

Apart from highlighting the achievements of the state government, Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, is likely to make key announcements targeting the upcoming Assembly election, a senior leader in the party said.

Earlier, in a letter to party workers, Stalin described the conference as an important political event that would gear up the DMK for the 2026 Assembly election and help pave the way for forming a Dravidian model 2.0 government.

He would hoist the party flag on a 110-foot-high flagpole at the event for which the organisers expect around ten lakh participants.

Stalin had addressed a similar conference before the 2021 Assembly election from the same venue and announced crucial election promises.

DMK principal secretary and state Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru told reporters that the conference will commence at 3 pm.

The DMK had won 133 seats on its own in the 2021 Assembly polls and the Secular Progressive Alliance led by it secured a total of 159 seats in the 234-member Assembly.