DMK condemns 'misuse' of central agencies for 'vendetta politics'

Chennai, May 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Saturday condemned the BJP-led Centre for what it called misuse of Central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate for "vendetta politics" and vowed to legally face it and also take the issue to the people's court.

In a meeting of the party's district secretaries, chaired by DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin, the Dravidian outfit adopted a resolution, which said: "This meeting of the district party secretaries strongly condemns the Union BJP government, which is creating an undeclared Emergency." It cited alleged abuse of power as the reason for such a scenario.

Such abuse of power happened by way of raids by the Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate in opposition-ruled states, including DMK helmed Tamil Nadu, the DMK claimed. Also, the Dravidian party alleged usurpation of "freedom of all autonomous institutions, including the judiciary," by the Union government.

Addressing the meeting, Stalin said the DMK had faced several trials in its pretty long journey and those who could not politically beat the party would attempt intimidation tactics. "Hence, let us politically face the BJP's threats," the party chief said.

The meeting decided to hold public meetings in as many as 1,244 locations across the state to highlight the achievements of the DMK regime led by CM Stalin during the past 4 years.

The resolution, further said while the CBI, ED and the tax department should function impartially, the BJP government made these institutions receive "flak" from courts for use of institutions for the sake of "political vendetta." The DMK alleged that the Union government misused its agencies to intimidate parties such as the AIADMK to sign up for an alliance with the BJP.

Tamil Nadu's ruling party underscored what it called the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court reportedly censuring corruption in such central agencies.

The DMK meeting said it would legally face with courage the vendetta action against its leaders by central agencies like the ED.

Also, the meeting decided to reach out to the people on the "abuse of power" by the BJP-led Centre and vowed to take on the Saffron party and its allies in the hustings.

DMK leaders, including K Ponmudy and V Senthil Balaji, are under ED's gaze in connection with separate cases.

A resolution condoled the death of innocent civilians at Pahalgam and also the recent passing away of Pope Francis. Also, the party decided to hold its next general council meeting in Madurai on June 1. PTI VGN KH