DMK-Cong corruption impacted every segment of TN, says BJP leader Nitin Nabin

Coimbatore, Jan 10 (PTI) BJP national working president Nitin Nabin has claimed that the DMK-Congress corruption and "governance failures" have impacted every segment of Tamil Nadu and asserted that the state was ready to move on and embrace real change.

Nabin, who will be on a two-day visit to the city, will address the BJP’s “Professionals Connect” programme today at the SNR Auditorium, Nava India, Coimbatore.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting L Murugan, BJP Mahila Morcha national president and legislator Vanathi Srinivasan, and state chief Nainar Nagenthran, would participate.

Ahead of his visit to Tamil Nadu, Nabin in a post on the social media platform ‘X’ said, “DMK–INC’s corruption and governance failures have impacted every segment of Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu is ready to move on from this oppressive regime and embrace real change.” He would address Sakthi Kendra incharges at Coimbatore later in the day.

On January 11, Nabin would attend the party’s core committee meeting, address booth-level agents at Singanallur.

He would wind up his trip by visiting the Perur Pateeswarar temple and Marudhamalai Murugan temple and participate in the “Namma Ooru Modi Pongal” function at Vadavalli. PTI JSP JSP ROH