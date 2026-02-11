DMK, Cong looking for opportunity to part ways ahead of 2026 Assembly polls: BJP

Chennai, Feb 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson Narayanan Tirupathy claimed that both the DMK and the Congress are looking for an opportunity to exit their partnership ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. "DMK feels that Congress is a waste luggage to carry in this election, in Tamil Nadu. And Congress feels that DMK is not going to come back to power because of anti-incumbency," Tirupathy told PTI Videos.

Alleging a deepening crisis within the ruling alliance, Tirupathy claimed that the two parties are now engaged in a standoff, each waiting for the other to take the first step in dissolving the alliance.

The DMK had recently announced that formal negotiations would begin on February 22, following the conclusion of the state budget session. This announcement came after senior Congress leaders expressed public dissatisfaction over the DMK’s delay in forming a negotiation committee, citing concerns that a last-minute settlement would hamper election preparations.

Responding to recent reports of violence in North Chennai involving members of actor Vijay’s TVK, Tirupathy cited the incident as evidence of a total breakdown in law and order.

He dismissed the DMK’s denials of involvement, stating that as the party in power, the DMK remains responsible for the state's security.

"The incident shows the pathetic state of law and order in the state. The police is responsible and the police department is under the control of the Chief Minister M K Stalin. So, it is again the DMK government which is responsible for this. Stalin frequently talks about resisting control from Delhi, but he has lost control over the administration of Tamil Nadu itself," Tirupathy added. PTI JR JR ROH