DMK, Cong MLAs walk out of Puducherry Assembly in protest against Centre

Puducherry, Feb 12 (PTI) Opposition legislators from the DMK and Congress staged a walkout from the Puducherry Assembly on Wednesday, protesting the Centre’s 'continued neglect' in sanctioning funds for the union territory.

Leading the protest, DMK opposition leader R Siva told the House that the Union government had 'failed' to allocate sufficient funds for Puducherry to meet its budget commitments.

He also claimed that funds for infrastructure development and port expansion had not been provided as required.

Siva further alleged that despite repeated requests from the Puducherry government to waive loans owed to the Centre, no action had been taken.

He argued that the financial crunch was hindering the union territory’s progress.

Denying the allegations, Speaker R Selvam, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Home Minister A Namassivayam, and treasury bench members asserted that the Centre "was fully cooperating with Puducherry".

The chief minister pointed out that the Centre had sanctioned Rs 62 crore to help the government address the impact of the recent cyclone and floods.

"We have waived loans for farmers affected by natural calamities and provided Rs 30,000 per hectare for flood-related losses," he said.

He added that the territorial government had also distributed Rs 5,000 in relief to every family covered under the Public Distribution System during the floods.

Rejecting the opposition’s claims of neglect, Rangasamy maintained that Puducherry was receiving adequate support from the Centre. Despite his response, the opposition staged a walkout. PTI CORR SSK KH