DMK-Cong seat sharing talks: P Chidambaram calls on CM

Chennai, Mar 3 (PTI) Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, accompanied by TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai, called on Chief Minister M K Stalin at his camp office here on Tuesday amidst an impasse between the two parties over the seat-sharing talks.

Earlier, Selvaperunthagai called on Chidambaram and following a discussion, both went to the CM's residence.

Further details are awaited.

It may be recalled that the Congress seat-sharing committee led by Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar held the initial talks and submitted a "wish list" to the DMK committee headed by its treasurer T R Baalu last week.