DMK-Cong seat-sharing talks: We are hopeful of our wishes getting fulfilled, says Chodankar

Chennai, Feb 28 (PTI) The formal seat-sharing talks with the ruling DMK have been "friendly and cordial" and the Congress is hopeful that its wishes will be fulfilled, AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar said on Saturday.

The talks between the two parties helped them to understand each other's concerns and both discussed "issues" freely, he said.

"We are trying to match the concerns of both parties and how to get the best out of it by protecting the interests of our cadres," Chodankar said, emerging from the nearly an hour-long discussion with the DMK at the latter's state headquarters, Anna Arivalayam here.

Asked if the discussions revolved around power-sharing and the number of seats, he told reporters, "Both of us exchanged each other’s concerns freely. They had offered a Rajya Sabha seat," he said.

"As I said, the talks were very cordial and very friendly. We exchanged our wish-lists. We will update once the talks conclude. We are hopeful and confident that our wishes will be fulfilled," Chodankar further said.

Asked if the Congress sought a share in power with the DMK, he replied, "They understood this problem. We discussed issues freely. Our entire focus now is to ensure the DMK returns to power." The Congress leader claimed that many people were "deserting the NDA" and the BJP’s agenda was to "finish" off the AIADMK.

On whether the Congress party was also in touch with actor-politician Vijay’s TVK, he shot back "we are in DMK headquarters." TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai denied that the Congress simultaneously initiated talks with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and said that the DMK has agreed to consider the demands of the grand old party.

Meanwhile, DMK spokesperson T K S Elangovan denied any rift in ties and said the Congress leadership has always been insisting that it would face the upcoming Assembly poll with the DMK.

The Congress delegation under AICC incharge for Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar, TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai and AICC co-incharge Niveditha Alva took part in the discussions with the DMK panel led by senior Parliamentarian T R Baalu.

"Let's not speculate. We will get back to you with details," Chodankar earlier told reporters when asked about the number of seats the grand old party would demand from the DMK and whether a Rajya Sabha seat has been promised to the Congress.

The Congress, which is a key constituent of the DMK-led alliance, has high expectation pitching for more number of seats than 25 Assembly seats that it contested in the 2021 Assembly election, a Rajya Sabha seat, besides a share in power. PTI JSP JSP KH