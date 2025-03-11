DMK, Congress MLAs stage walk out in Puducherry Assembly

Puducherry March 11 (PTI) The opposition DMK and Congress MLAs staged walk out in Puducherry Assembly on Tuesday accusing that "the territorial government has failed to provide relief to those who lost their dwellings in the Fengal cyclone and torrential rains" in December last year.

They raised the issue and walked out of the House during the debate on motion of thanks to Lt Governor`s address.

DMK floor leader R Siva slammed that the territorial government had let down those who lost their houses in the cyclone. He also charged that no enumeration had been carried out and no relief had been provided to those made homeless by the cyclone in the rural areas.

PWD and Revenue Minister K Lakshminarayanan responded to him by stating that the administration had taken all possible steps to mitigate the sufferings of the people during the cyclone.

The DMK members however said that the Centre had not sanctioned all the relief sought by the Puducherry government. Only Rs 61 crores had been sanctioned although the territorial government had sought more than Rs 614 crores.

"The amount sanctioned by the Centre towards cyclone relief is only a pittance," the DMK leader said. PTI CORR ADB