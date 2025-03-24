DMK defending Muslims against political threats: CM Stalin

Chennai, Mar 24 (PTI) The DMK has been protecting the Muslims 'like a bastion' whenever they faced political threats, and it would continue to safeguard their rights, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Monday.

Speaking at an Iftar party hosted by the ruling party's minority wing at Thiruvanmiyur here, he said the DMK would oppose any policy or legislation that targeted Muslims.

"When the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was introduced, the DMK voted against it because the CAA was against the Muslims. But the AIADMK MPs supported it," he said.

Hitting out at former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for participating in an Iftar party, recently, Stalin said, "Palaniswami had then said not a single Muslim would be affected by CAA... minorities will never forget or forgive him for the betrayal." "After going against the Muslims during the crisis, he now participated in the Iftar without any guilt or shame," the Chief Minister said. PTI JSP ROH