DMK 'disrespecting' Constitution, Ambedkar on devotees' right to worship: Union min Murugan

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Dec 30 (PTI) Union Minister L Murugan on Tuesday accused the ruling DMK of "disrespecting” the Constitution and B R Ambedkar, in not honouring the High Court verdict on Karthigai Deepam lamp lighting case and "preventing" the right to worship for the Hindus.

The DMK government not only dissuaded the Murugan devotees from lighting the lamp, but even turned away the CISF personnel who accompanied the devotees to light the lamp on a pillar atop the Thirupparankundram hill, he said.

"The Constitution of India guarantees the right to individual worship as a fundamental right, and this was supported by its architect B R Ambedkar. The DMK has no locus standi to prevent the devotees from carrying out ritual worship," Murugan told reporters here.

The devotees of Lord Murugan were "angry" with the DMK for "turning them away" from worshiping and also for challenging the single judge order permitting the lighting of the lamp atop the Thirupparankundram hill.

"Instead of implementing the verdict of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, the DMK sought to impeach justice G R Swaminathan for his judgment in the case," the Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting said, after worshiping at the Arulmighu Subrahmanya Swamy temple in Thirupparankundram here.

"The DMK is trampling the Constitution ...Lord Murugan is watching the atrocity and anarchy. It's only a matter of time to teach a lesson, to end the DMK rule," the minister said apparently referring to the Assembly election early next year.

"I have prayed before Lord Murugan of Thirupparankundram to grant wisdom to M K Stalin (Chief Minister). History shows that those who play with God have never prospered. For long, the devotees' wish is to light the lamp on Karthigai Deepam," he said. PTI JSP JSP SA