DMK draws up list of star speakers for election campaigning beginning from Feb 1

Chennai, Jan 27 (PTI) The ruling DMK on Tuesday announced its pre-poll schedule of prominent speakers for the month-long "Tamil Nadu Thalaiguniyathu" (Tamil Nadu will not bow down) campaign on Tuesday.

According to party schedules, the outreach program will feature a strategic mix of state ministers, Members of Parliament, and veteran party orators deployed across all 234 assembly constituencies starting February 1.

Key figures identified for the initial phase of the campaign include state ministers R S Raja Kannappan, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Govi Chezhian; MPs Dayanidhi Maran, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, and Anthiyur Selvaraj; party veterans and orators Dindigul I Leoni, AMM Abdulla, Ezhilan Naganathan, Inigo Irudayaraj, and Manoj Pandian.

As per the party headquarters' directive, these speakers are mandated not only to address public meetings but also to lead interactive sessions with local stakeholders, including students, entrepreneurs, and trade unions.

These discussions are intended to highlight the DMK government's achievements while collecting feedback and demands from the grassroots ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, a party press release said.

Elections to 234 Assembly segments are due in March-April this year. PTI JR SA