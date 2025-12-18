DMK enacting drama as guardian of minorities only to sustain in power: Palaniswami

Chennai, Dec 18 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday accused the ruling DMK of enacting a drama as guardians of minorities only to sustain itself in power.

Speaking at a Christmas celebration held on behalf of his party here, he likened the ruling DMK to a "wolf disguised as sheep" as regards the minorities.

Unlike the DMK, the AIADMK believed in secularism as enshrined in the Constitution and followed it.

"The feeling of brotherhood, love, and secular thinking were imbued in AIADMK's principles," Palaniswami claimed.

The rights of minorities should be protected, and they should not face any threat or be weakened.

"Both our leaders M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, protected the minorities. And we will continue on their path. No matter how many crises come in our way, we will be steadfast in our principles," Palaniswami said.

He likened the DMK to a "wolf disguised as sheep" and remarked, "be vigilant, they may come to you asking for votes. Don't get deceived. They want to sustain themselves in power." The DMK wound up the welfare initiatives introduced for the benefit of the minorities by the AIADMK regime and was enacting a drama as if they were the guardians of the minorities, Palaniswami alleged.

"They go around saying different things at various meetings. They say there is no god, and then claim 'my wife is a Christian and so am I.' And later proclaim that they are not against Hindus. People should see through their lies and defeat them at the hustings," the former Chief Minister said.

On the other hand, the AIADMK was beyond religion and was striving for social harmony. It wanted the welfare initiatives of the Centre to reach the people of Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said.

He earlier cut a cake to celebrate Christmas, and shared it with others.