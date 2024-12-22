DMK executive panel condemns Union Minister Amit Shah, slams BJP for bid to 'divert attention'

Chennai, Dec 22 (PTI) DMK's executive committee meeting, chaired by party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin here on Sunday strongly condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah, for "defaming" Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Shah besmirched the sacrifices of Dr Ambedkar, which was "unacceptable" and a blot on Parliamentary democracy under the BJP regime, the Dravidian party alleged in a resolution.

In order to divert attention from the minister's remarks, the "dramas" enacted by the BJP, inside and outside of Parliament was a mockery, the party said and lauded party office-bearers and cadres for the state-wide protests and MPs for opposing the minister in both Houses of Parliament. PTI VGN ROH