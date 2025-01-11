DMK fields candidate for Erode East Assembly bypoll

Erode(Tamil Nadu), Jan 11 (PTI) Former MLA V C Chandra Kumar has been named on Saturday as DMK candidate for the Erode East Assembly bypoll to be held on February 5.
Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin has announced his name in a statement released in Chennai, after reaching an understanding with the alliance partner Congress which held the seat earlier.
Bypoll to the seat is necessitated after the death of its MLA and senior congress leader EVKS Elangovan.
Chandra Kumar defected from DMK and joined DMDK floated by actor Vijayakanth and contested from Erode East Assembly constituency in 2011 election and won. In 2016, he was again given seat for the same constituency by his party and he was defeated by AIADMK. Then, he joined DMK again and is holding a position of joint secretary in its propaganda wing.
He is likely to file his nomination on Monday the 13th January, party sources said. PTI CORR ADB