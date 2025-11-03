DMK files plea in Supreme Court against SIR of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Nov 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging implementing SIR of electoral rolls in the state.

DMK's Organisation Secretary, senior leader R S Bharathi has filed the petition in the court through party MP, senior advocate NR Elango, a DMK release said.

The state's ruling party has gone to court a day after a meeting of multiple parties chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin here decided to approach the apex court on the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR). PTI VGN VGN SA