DMK fulfilled 364 poll promises, says TN CM

Chennai, Sep 2 (PTI) The DMK government has fulfilled 364 out of 505 assurances made in the 2021 Assembly election, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin informed on Tuesday.

Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, said out of 505 promises made in the DMK election manifesto, the Dravidian model government kept up 364 promises, and 40 more were under consideration.

"Going one step further, flagship schemes like #CMBreakfastScheme, #NaanMudhalvan, #PudhumaiPenn, #TamilPudhalvan that are being implemented in India — are not mentioned in the #ElectionManifesto," Stalin said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

He further said, "We have kept our word by overcoming obstacles like the decade-long financial mismanagement of the previous regime, the Corona crisis, and the one-sidedness of the BJP government that could not win Tamil Nadu." Accessibility, accountability, transparency, inclusivity, responsibility, and sustainability were the hallmarks of the DMK, he added. PTI JSP KH