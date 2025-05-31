DMK general council meet in Madurai on June 1

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), May 31 (PTI) The DMK's highest decision-making body, the general council will meet here on June 1, ahead of the 2026 Assembly election.

The meet, being held in Temple City after a gap of 48 years, is likely to see certain crucial changes in the party's organisation in order to face the poll.

In 1977, the general council elected K Anbazhagan as the party's general secretary, the post that he held till he breathed his last in March 2020. Later, senior party leader Duraimurugan succeeded.

Party president M K Stalin is likely to announce the strategy to face the upcoming election and also effect appropriate changes in the organisation, a source said.

Over 7,000 party functionaries from various parts of the state would take part in the event. A 100-feet high flagpole has been installed at the venue in Uthankudi.

On May 30, Stalin, while appealing to the party functionaries to participate in the meeting, said that unlike the AIADMK, the DMK does not have the habit of mortgaging the state's rights with the Union government.

The party president has already set a target for the DMK to win 200 seats out of 234 in the state. PTI JSP KH