DMK government uses police for politics, alleges Annamalai

Chennai, Aug 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Sunday condemned the arrest of an office-bearer of his party here and alleged that the DMK government is using the police department for its politics.

Stating that BJP's North Chennai-West District President Kabilan has been arrested for his speech in a public meeting, Annamalai said in a post on social media platform X, "I strongly condemn the DMK government's fascist tendency." He said that the law-and-order situation in Tamil Nadu has "deteriorated" with daily murders and other crimes, and criticised the state government, saying "the DMK for its politics is using the police department." The DMK government's "administrative failure" and Chief Minister M K Stalin's "ineptitude" cannot be hidden through such such "repressive" measures, he said. PTI VGN ANE