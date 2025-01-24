DMK govt burdening people with taxes, hasn't contained inflation: AIDMK gen sec

Chennai, Jan 23 (PTI) The ruling DMK dispensation has been burdening the people with taxes for the last four years and it has not addressed the issue of inflation, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Thursday.

Since the DMK came to power, the price of commodities has skyrocketed. The government has not enforced any measures to rein in the price rise. "The Stalin model government resorted to hike the power tariff thrice, increased property tax, and drinking water tax, thus imposed a heavy burden on the people," Palaniswami said.

The deterioration of law and order further added to people's woes, the former CM said in a statement here.

During the campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Chief Minister M K Stalin claimed that his government had implemented 90 per cent of the poll assurances made in the run up to the 2021 Assembly election. But while speaking at a government function in Sivaganga on January 22, he had said that only 389 promises out of 505 have materialised and 116 assurances were yet to be fulfilled, the AIADMK leader said.

"This has exposed his contradiction. The Magalir Urimai Thogai (monthly financial aid to women) scheme was implemented 28 months after the DMK came to power and that too following the pressure exerted on the government by the AIADMK," Palaniswami claimed.

Ironically, DMK's ally, the Congress in Karnataka provided financial aid to women immediately after that party came to power, the former chief minister said while responding to the chief minister's criticism on Wednesday in Sivaganga that he (Palaniswami) made Tamil Nadu a revenue-deficit state a decade ago.

Despite various difficulties, the ruling DMK was taking the state on the path of development, while implementing various welfare initiatives, the CM said at an official event.

The AIADMK general secretary claimed that the AIADMK regime fulfilled 1,658 announcements out of 1,704 made from 2011-2021 in the Assembly. PTI JSP KH ADB