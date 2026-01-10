DMK govt doesn't understand development nor respect state's culture: Nitin Nabin

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Jan 10 (PTI) BJP national working president Nitin Nabin on Saturday slammed the ruling DMK saying it neither understood development nor respected the state’s culture.

Also, he referred to an earlier controversial remark of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sanatan dharma and warned that those who abuse Sanatan dharma will certainly be held accountable by the people of Tamil Nadu in the 2026 Assembly election.

"While the Narendra Modi government is making every effort to continuously advance development in the nation, it is unfortunate that in Tamil Nadu, the DMK government is setting records in corruption," Nabin said, while addressing the BJP’s "Professionals Connect" programme here.

"Today, corruption has become synonymous with the DMK government. It is also following the path of corruption of the Congress," he claimed.

The Prime Minister was leading the country on the development path in which, from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, from Guwahati to Kutch, the nation was moving forward with the resolve of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', Nabin said.

"We must all come together to uproot this dynasty government and establish a government in Tamil Nadu that shares the vision of a developed India. In the process choose the NDA that believes in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and works to build a truly developed Tamil Nadu," Nabin urged.

Mounting a scathing attack on the ruling DMK dispensation, he said, "The government here neither understands development nor respects the state’s culture. We are well aware of the kind of words used against Hindus by Chief Minister M K Stalin’s son, Udhayanidhi. Those who abuse Sanatan dharma will certainly be held accountable by the people of Tamil Nadu," he said.

In September 2023, Udhayanidhi stoked a controversy by saying Sanatan dharma was against social justice and equality. Likening it to "dengue" and "malaria" he called for its eradication.

At the event, the BJP leader said not just the Congress, even the DMK has become synonymous with corruption. And in contrast, over the last 11 years, the Modi government followed a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. "This is why not a single minister in the Modi government has faced allegations of corruption, whereas several DMK leaders are facing corruption charges in multiple cases," he said. PTI JSP JSP KH