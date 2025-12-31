DMK govt failed, faces strong anti-incumbency in Tamil Nadu: Arjun Meghwal

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has said that the DMK government in Tamil Nadu has failed to deliver on its promises and is facing strong anti-incumbency ahead of assembly polls due in the first quarter of 2026.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Meghwal also welcomed the Supreme Court decision on the Aravallis, but slammed the Congress for "spreading misinformation" on the matter.

The BJP's Tamil Nadu election co-in-charge said that the ruling NDA, led by his party, will take these issues to the people and seek their mandate. "There is a strong anti-incumbency against the DMK government in Tamil Nadu. They came to power promising good governance, but they failed. Development has stalled, and corruption has increased," Meghwal said.

"We will tell them that when the NDA government comes to power, the pace of development in Tamil Nadu will accelerate, good governance will prevail, and the people will get relief," he added.

Meghwal said that the BJP's alliance with AIADMK in Tamil Nadu is going "very well" and so is the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll underway in the state.

"I went to Tamil Nadu with (Union minister) Piyush Goyal. I gathered information about the SIR process there. The SIR process is progressing well there," he said.

Meghwal said that the last SIR was done when the Congress government was in power, and it continued when the DMK was part of the central government. "This isn't something happening for the first time. This is a process to clean up the voter list." The minister also claimed that TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's criticism of SIR had "political reasons" behind it, nothing more.

On the Congress's opposition to the renaming of MNREGA, Meghwal said similar actions were taken by the party when it was in power, and pointed out that the employment guarantee scheme was earlier named Jawahar Rozgar Yojana.

"Didn't the Congress change that name? Names of employment schemes have been changed before. But this time, it was done because when we went to the field, there was a demand to use technology in NREGA," the BJP leader said. PTI DR VN VN