DMK govt has retrieved Rs 5,000 crore worth temple properties: TN CM

Chennai, Sep 10 (PTI) During the past two years, the DMK government has retrieved Rs 5,000 crore worth temple properties, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday.

Stalin, referring to the consecration of Kasi Viswanathar temple at West Mambalam here on September 10, said it is the 1,000th temple consecration event under the DMK regime.

On X, he lauded the Hindu Religious Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu and department officials for their work.

Under the "everything for everybody" goal of the Dravidian model of governance, all sectors have been witnessing tremendous growth during the DMK regime.

The work of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department of the state government in particular is praiseworthy and Rs 5,000 crore worth temple properties have been retrieved by the DMK government, he said and added all the believers lauded the DMK regime. PTI VGN KH