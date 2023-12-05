DMK govt in Tamil Nadu failed to tackle Cyclone Michaung impact, says AIADMK

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The AIADMK on Tuesday flagged the "inefficiency" of the Tamil Nadu government, alleging that the MK Stalin-led establishment has failed to tackle the impact of Cyclone Michaung.

The severe cyclonic storm crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast close to Bapatla district between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm with gales reaching speeds of 90-100 kilometres per hour, an Amaravati Meteorological Centre official said.

A dozen people have died in various rain-related incidents induced by Cyclone Michaung in and around Chennai. Personnel on fishing boats and farm tractors were engaged in rescuing stranded people on Tuesday.

Reacting to the development, senior AIADMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP M Thambidurai alleged that the DMK government in Tamil Nadu "could not tackle the cyclone properly" and asserted that his party will make all efforts to get relief to the people affected in Chennai.

"The DMK government could not tackle the cyclone properly. It shows the inefficiency of the present government," he told PTI, adding that the AIADMK will raise the issue in Parliament.

"We will make all efforts to get relief for the people of Madras city, affected by the cyclone," Thambidurai said.

The AIADMK is the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu.

In Chennai, 11 people who suffered injuries in rain-related incidents are receiving treatment in various hospitals, officials said.

Several District Disaster Response Teams have been formed to carry out relief work in all rain-affected areas across the city.

Since early on Tuesday, most parts of Chennai experienced a respite from the rain, allowing officials to focus on rescue and relief operations.

During a press conference at the Chennai Corporation headquarters earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said relief measures were being undertaken on a war-footing.

Stalin mentioned that across Tamil Nadu's nine affected districts, including Chennai, 61,666 relief camps were established. Approximately 11 lakh food packets and one lakh milk packets were distributed.

The chief minister told reporters that power was being restored in phases. He noted that the handling of the situation was far better that the 2015 floods when the AIADMK was in power. PTI PK SZM