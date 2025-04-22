DMK govt is continuation of Justice Party, we are its successors, says TN CM

Chennai, Apr 22 (PTI) The DMK rule was a continuation of the Justice Party (precursor to Dravidar Kazhagam) and he like so many other members in the party were its successor, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin said on Tuesday.

Some people get flared up at the mention of the word 'successor' he said without naming anyone.

"We tell them emphatically that we are the successors and so is Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (state Minister for Information Technology & Digital Services) the grandson of Sir Ponnambala Thiaga Rajan," Stalin said after launching the commemorative anthology “Dravida Araneriyaalar Thamizhavel P T Rajan – Vazhve Varalaaru.” The occasion marked the 133rd birth anniversary of P T Rajan who devoted his life to Tamil service, religious reform, and social upliftment. He was known for his unwavering commitment to social justice.

Paying rich tributes to P T Rajan, the Chief Minister said there was no end to the Justice Party. "I have said so in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and I reiterate that this government is an extension of the Justice Party.” P Thiaga Rajan (12 April 1892 – 25 September 1974) was the first Minister of the Madras Presidency and was the last president of the Justice Party.

The DMK is an off-shoot of the Dravidar Kazhagam. PTI JSP ROH