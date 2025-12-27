DMK has earned strong reputation for its governance, welfare schemes: TN CM Stalin

Tiruvannamalai, Dec 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said the Dravidian model government led by him in the state has earned a good name even from the people who have not voted for the DMK.

However, it was not the case with the BJP that governs the Centre, as even its supporters were making searing criticism of the union government, he alleged.

Addressing a government function at Malappambadi near here, the chief minister said the DMK regime is working for the overall development of Tamil Nadu, which includes each and every district and every family. The Dravidian model of governance and growth across sectors speaks volumes about the state overcoming a string of challenges.

Due to the BJP-led government's implementation of GST, the state does not have the "right over tax," he alleged and claimed that the funds due to the state have not been released by the Centre. On top of it, the state has a governor who has been deputed by the Centre only to cause trouble to the elected government.

In addition to such issues, there are "betrayers" and "slaves", and only by surmounting such challenges the state has recorded impressive growth and this is the Dravidian model, the CM said.

Apparently, the "betrayers and slaves" term is perceived as a reference to the rival parties; mainly the main opposition AIADMK and its key ally the BJP and of late, the fledgling TVK as well.

Stalin said the state's growth gives stomach cramps to many and even those who hold responsible posts, like ministers at the Centre were spreading so much hatred. "They think that by spreading hatred against Tamil Nadu, they can gain votes in the northern states," the CM claimed, adding what they thought has not happened.

Instead, YouTubers from northern states, have started posting videos in support of the state after learning about Tamil Nadu's uniqueness, its landmark welfare schemes, and economic growth. Similarly, the chief minister said that even people who had not voted for the DMK have acknowledged in social media that the state's flagship schemes are transformative.

Such schemes lauded by the people include 'Naan Mudhalvan' (skill development initiative aimed at boosting employability) and CM's Breakfast Scheme (for school children) and they have said that such schemes have not been implemented even in the BJP-ruled states, the chief minister said.

On December 26, the CM, citing central government data, had said Tamil Nadu grew 11.9 per cent in 2024-25, and it is the leader across segments, including automobile manufacturing and electronics exports.

The CM claimed: "So, the Dravidian model government has earned a good name even from the people who have not voted for the DMK. However, if you take the BJP regime's governance at the Centre, even supporters of the BJP are making scathing criticism of the union government." The issues the chief minister listed to substantiate his argument include air pollution in Delhi, the freefall of Indian Rupee and the "buildings, statues and overbridges that collapse," soon after inauguration.

In case of fair criticism against the Dravidian model regime, Stalin said he makes appropriate corrections to address issues. "However, the BJP-led Union government does not heed any demand and it does not evaluate any criticism with fairness." Home to plenty of villages, the Tiruvannamalai district is full of farmers and rice from Arani region in this district is of top class. "Hence, only you would be in a better position to appreciate the importance of MGNREGA, the 100 days jobs plan; such a scheme has been scrapped by the BJP government," he said.

MGNREGA achieved a major feat in eliminating poverty and increasing cash flow among rural people. "However, the BJP has now removed Gandhi's name from that scheme. They have also omitted a clause (in the VB-G RAM G legislation) that says 100 days of work is people's (statutory) right." The rural jobs legislation named after Gandhi was systematically undermined by the BJP regime during the past 10 years and it has now been completely scrapped. "We are fighting against this in the Parliament and in the people's court as well." Targeting AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, the CM said the Leader of Opposition describes himself as belonging to a family of farmers.

Palaniswami, however, does not have the "courage" to oppose the scrapping of MGNREGA and hence, he has spoken in support of the BJP government's G RAM G legislation and the AIADMK voted with the government in the Rajya Sabha.

The DMK government's achievements have made the BJP regime at the Centre and the AIADMK helpless; they could neither hide nor deny Tamil Nadu's accomplishments.

"You (people) are not ready to believe their (Tamil Nadu's opposition parties) lies and that is why I have been repeatedly asserting that the Dravidian model 2.0 government will be formed for sure (by winning the 2026 Assembly election, due by March-April 2026)," he said and appealed to the people of Tiruvannamalai district to support his party in the polls to be held next year.