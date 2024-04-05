DMK has no concern for people, farmers; vote for AIADMK for farmer-friendly policies: Palaniswami

Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu), Apr 5 (PTI) The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has no concern for the people or farmers but is keen only on fostering the interests of its family members, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged on Friday, and appealed to the people to reject the dynastic party in the state.

He questioned Chief Minister M K Stalin’s alleged silence over neighbouring Karnataka’s adamant stand on not releasing a single drop of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

“Has Stalin or his Minister son Udhayanidhi spoken in support of farmers anywhere in their election meetings?” the former chief minister asked.

“These are leaders who are not concerned about the people or farmers and they work with the objective of seeing their family members in power,” Palaniswami said, addressing a poll rally here.

In contrast, the AIADMK, he said, was led by inspiring leaders like former chief ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa who lived all their lives for the sake of the people.

“We are their heirs. Tamil Nadu prospered under their leadership. We should defeat the DMK which is promoting dynastic rule,” the AIADMK chief said while canvassing votes for the party’s Tiruppur Lok Sabha candidate P Arunachalam.

“I gave three-phase power connections and round-the-clock power supply to farmers during my tenure as chief minister. But several farmer associations tell me that they are not being provided 24-hour power supply,” Palaniswami said.

He appealed to the people to vote for the AIADMK for the return of farmer-friendly schemes. PTI JSP ANE