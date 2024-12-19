DMK holds statewide protest, party demands Amit Shah's apology

Chennai, Dec 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Thursday held statewide protests condemning Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks on Ambedkar and the party demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi drop him from the Cabinet for six months, at the least.

The Dravidian party's organisation secretary, R S Bharati, speaking to reporters here said that Shah should apologise for his remarks. If PM Modi had faith in democracy, Shah should be dropped from the union cabinet for at least six months, he said.

Opposing the union minister for his remarks, the DMK held protests across the state, holding portraits of the architect of the Constitution and they asked Shah to resign from his post of minister. DMK's ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi also held protests. PTI VGN KH