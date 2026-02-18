DMK invites applications for TN, Puducherry Assembly elections

Chennai, Feb 18 (PTI) The DMK on Wednesday invited applications from party aspirants interested in contesting the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Candidates seeking party tickets must submit applications between February 20 and March 2, a release from Anna Arivalayam, the DMK state headquarters, quoting general secretary Duraimurugan, said.

A fee of Rs 25,000 will be charged for general category candidates and Rs 15,000 for women and reserved category candidates.

“The application fee will be refunded if the constituencies chosen by the applicants are allotted to allies during the seat-sharing talks,” the release added.

The DMK had earlier announced that the party panel would be constituted to commence seat-sharing discussions with allies from February 22. PTI JSP SSK