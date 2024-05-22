DMK invites INDIA bloc leaders to M Karunanidhi's birth centenary celebration in Delhi

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The DMK has invited INDIA bloc leaders for an event to pay tributes to former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi on his birth centenary on June 3 at the party office in Delhi, sources said on Wednesday. The event will take place a day before the announcement of results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on June 4.

A leader from the INDIA bloc said the DMK has sent invitations to all parties that constitute the opposition alliance.

A DMK leader has also confirmed that INDIA bloc parties have been invited for the event.

DMK's TR Baalu and Tiruchi Siva are likely to lead the event here, a party source said. In March last year, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin's 70th birthday celebrations became an occasion for show of strength for the opposition. The event, held in Chennai on March 1, saw Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, and Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav sharing the stage with Stalin, among others.

The office of DMK at Delhi's Deendayal Upadhyay Marg was inaugurated by Stalin in 2022 at an event which was attended by the then Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and others. PTI AO AO KVK KVK