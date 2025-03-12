National

DMK invites Jagan Mohan Reddy to all-party meeting on delimitation in Chennai

NewsDrum Desk
Amaravati, Mar 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK on Wednesday invited YSRCP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the South India All-Party Leaders’ Meeting in Chennai on March 22 to discuss the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies.

Tamil Nadu Public Works Minister EV Velu and DMK Rajya Sabha member P Wilson met Reddy at his residence in Tadepalli, Guntur district, to extend the invitation.

"The meeting has been convened to deliberate on the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies," said a YSRCP release.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has invited several CMs and leaders from various political parties across states to participate in the discussions, the release added. PTI COR STH SSK KH