DMK is 'genuine force', Vijay is 'killer force': DMK leader Elangovan

Chennai, Dec 18 (PTI) Senior DMK leader T K S Elangovan on Thursday hit out at the TVK founder over his remarks against the ruling party, saying that the DMK-led government was the "genuine force" in the state, while Vijay, whose rally claimed 41 lives, was the "killer force".

Elangovan dismissed Vijay's characterisation of the DMK as an "evil force" and said the ruling party’s work was being emulated by other states in the country.

"Our leader, M K Stalin, is a performing chief minister. Every state looks at him as a model," he told PTI Videos.

"He (Vijay) is not a genuine force, he is a killer force. Forty-one people lost their lives waiting for him in the sun. Let him first answer that," Elangovan said.

Forty-one people lost their lives in a stampede at Vijay’s public rally in Karur on September 27.

Responding to the actor-turned politician's charge that the DMK government had not fulfilled its poll promises and was trying to block the growth of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the former Rajya Sabha member said the government’s actions were aimed at protecting people’s lives.

"We are strict in granting permissions for his meetings because we want to protect Tamil Nadu citizens. One such incident claimed 41 lives; we cannot allow more," he said.

Vijay, who held a massive rally in Erode earlier in the day, stepped up his political attack on the DMK, alleging failure to deliver on promises, and declaring that the 2026 Assembly polls would be a fight between "a genuine force (TVK)" and "an evil force (DMK)". PTI JR JR KH