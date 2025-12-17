DMK is only confronting Centre, not doing anything for people’s benefit, claims BJP TN chief

Ranipet (Tamil Nadu), Dec 17 (PTI) The DMK government only confronted the Centre on many issues but did not do anything for the benefit of the people of the state, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran claimed on Wednesday.

The state government prevented the setting up of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya across Tamil Nadu and raised the language issue, turning hostile towards the central government.

“It is indulging in diversionary tactics rather than doing good for the people. It didn’t do anything for the people but confronted the Centre by going to court, preventing the establishment of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and taking up an anti-Hindi stance,” Nagenthran told reporters here.

On the DMK’s opposition to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, by repealing the MGNREGA, he said, “it is nothing but an attempt to divert the people’s attention.” On Thol Thirumavalavan-led VCK’s proposed agitation against the Karthigai Deepam judgment, the BJP president said it was strange that the party (VCK), which claimed to protect the rights of the Dalits, did not agitate against the Vengaivayal incident where some anti-social elements mixed human faces in the drinking water of the village water tank or even the hooch tragedy in the state. PTI JSP ROH