DMK launches 'halwa' campaign against Centre, alleges 'budget snub' to Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Feb 5 (PTI) Stepping up its offensive against the BJP-led Union government, the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has launched a symbolic "halwa campaign" to protest against the alleged neglect of the state in the recently presented Union Budget.

The campaign, which saw DMK workers and leaders distributing 'halwa' -- a traditional sweet that in colloquial Tamil symbolises being "cheated" or "fooled" -- aims to highlight the party's claim that the Centre has given the "short shrift" to the state's development needs and financial requirements.

Addressing a public meeting as part of the protest, senior DMK leaders accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of "betraying" the people of Tamil Nadu.

"The Union Budget is a clear betrayal. Both the finance minister and the prime minister have completely ignored Tamil Nadu in their allocations. By giving nothing to the state, they have effectively given 'halwa' to the seven crore people of Tamil Nadu," a party spokesperson said during the demonstration.

The DMK alleged that despite several representations for flood relief funds and major infrastructure projects, the Union budget failed to announce any significant schemes or financial outlays for the state.

Warning of a political fallout for the saffron party, DMK leaders asserted that the "snub" would reflect in the upcoming electoral battles. "The people of Tamil Nadu are watching. The BJP, which has consistently ignored our state’s rights and needs, will not be able to win even a single seat here," a leader added. PTI JR JR ADB